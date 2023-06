Flood Warning issued June 2 at 1:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land

will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding

will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef

Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete

channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:45 AM MDT Friday was 10.6 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6

feet Sunday morning, which will be highly dependent on

rainfall. Early next week expect the river to gradually drop.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.7 feet on 01/09/1973.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood