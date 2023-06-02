Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Swan Valley, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, northern Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.