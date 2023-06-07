Flash Flood Warning issued June 7 at 9:16PM MDT until June 7 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Almo and City Of Rocks.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.