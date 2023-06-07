Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued June 7 at 10:55AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

10:55 AM
Published 10:55 AM

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next
several days.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land
will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding
will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf
Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete
channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for
the next several days.
– Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.0 feet on 05/27/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

National Weather Service

