Flood Warning issued June 7 at 10:58AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 4.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for
the next several days.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.