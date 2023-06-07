Flood Warning issued June 7 at 11:05AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast by Friday, which is very dependent on rainfall amounts

this week.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.7 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday was 5.8 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate just under moderate flood

stage through Thursday. Then the river is expected to rise to

moderate flood stage on Friday and remain in moderate

flooding through the weekend before returning to minor flood

stage next week.

– Minor flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.3 feet on 05/25/1958.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood