Flood Warning issued June 7 at 11:12AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 4.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in minor flood for
the next several days.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.6 feet on 06/07/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood