Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of
Pleasantview to 7 miles southwest of Cokeville. Movement was north
at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Montpelier, Malad, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion,
Franklin, Downey, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Paris,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington and Oxford.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.