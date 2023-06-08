Flash Flood Warning issued June 8 at 2:03PM MDT until June 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Southern Badger burn scar in…
Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Southern Badger Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Southern Badger. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Southern Badger Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Southern Badger
Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bostetter Ranger Station.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.