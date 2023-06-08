Flash Flood Warning issued June 8 at 2:03PM MDT until June 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Southern Badger burn scar in…

Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Southern Badger Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Southern Badger. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Southern Badger Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Southern Badger

Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bostetter Ranger Station.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.