Flood Warning issued June 8 at 10:21AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next

several days.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land

will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding

will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf

Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete

channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:45 AM MDT Thursday was 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for

the next several days.

– Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.8 feet on 05/14/2017.

