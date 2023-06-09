Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued June 9 at 10:47AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next
several days.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches
near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 9.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for
the next several days.
– Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 05/14/1971.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

