Flood Warning issued June 9 at 11:11AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…The creek will continue to oscillate between action stage
and minor flood stage dependent of rainfall and diurnal melting.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Friday was 6.3 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.4 feet on 06/07/2019.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood