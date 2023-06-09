Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rexburg, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Plano and St Anthony.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.