Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:39 PM

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rexburg, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Plano and St Anthony.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content