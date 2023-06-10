Flood Warning issued June 10 at 11:54AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast over the next
week.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and
pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland
flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf
Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.
At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the
river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Saturday was 9.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5
feet Wednesday evening following a couple days of heavier
rainfall.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.5 feet on 01/02/1979.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood