Flood Warning issued June 10 at 11:58AM MDT until June 17 at 6:55AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.6 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:45 AM MDT Saturday was 5.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river will remain in minor flood stage the

next couple of days and will likely reach moderate flood

stage by Wednesday depending how much rainfall occurs. We

will remain in a wet pattern early this week. Monday and

Tuesday still look like moderate to heavy rainfall is likely.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.0 feet on 06/06/1995.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood