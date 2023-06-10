Flood Warning issued June 10 at 12:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast over the next
week.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:15 AM MDT Saturday was 4.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to gradually rise to a crest
of 4.6 feet Thursday morning following additional rainfall.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood