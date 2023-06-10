Flood Warning issued June 10 at 12:09PM MDT until June 11 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Saturday was 4.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in minor flood for
the next several days. It may drop briefly in minor flood
stage depending on how much rain occurs today and Sunday. We
remain in a wet pattern, especially through mid week. Several
models are showing moderate to heavy rainfall Monday and
Tuesday afternoon. Thus, the NWRFC shows another peak on
Wednesday.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.
