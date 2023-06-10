Flood Warning issued June 10 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 6.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Saturday was 6.3 feet.
– Forecast…The creek has been responding to rainfall and high
mountain snowmelt. There is about 8 inches of snow left at
the Smiley Mtn snotel. Expect high flows with afternoon rain.
We remain in a wet pattern until at least mid week this week.
Monday and Tuesday afternoon/early evening models are showing
moderate to heavy rainfall with just lighter afternoon/early
evening rainfall today and Sunday.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.2 feet on 05/26/2018.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood