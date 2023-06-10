Flood Warning issued June 10 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of

Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost

River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 6.1 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 AM MDT Saturday was 6.3 feet.

– Forecast…The creek has been responding to rainfall and high

mountain snowmelt. There is about 8 inches of snow left at

the Smiley Mtn snotel. Expect high flows with afternoon rain.

We remain in a wet pattern until at least mid week this week.

Monday and Tuesday afternoon/early evening models are showing

moderate to heavy rainfall with just lighter afternoon/early

evening rainfall today and Sunday.

– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.2 feet on 05/26/2018.

