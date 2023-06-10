Flood Warning issued June 10 at 12:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.

* WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through

the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve

by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:45 AM MDT Saturday was 4.5 feet.

– Forecast…Heavy recent rainfall combined with high mountain

snowmelt has caused high inflows into the Mackay reservoir,

prompting higher releases downstream. We remain in a wet

weather pattern. Today and tomorrow afternoon into early

evening models are showing lighter rainfall. However, Monday

and Tuesday in the afternoon/early evening models continue to

show moderate to heavy rainfall. This will likely result in

higher river inflows into the reservoir. Wednesday through

Friday models are still showing afternoon rainfall but

rainfall amounts look to be fairly light. So a downward trend

in river flows upstream of the reservoir by Howell are

expected by later in the week.

– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.4 feet on 06/28/2010.

