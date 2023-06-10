Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 2:48PM MDT until June 10 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast
of Malta, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Sublett Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.