Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 3:02PM MDT until June 10 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 301 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Malta, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Sublett Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.