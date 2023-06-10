Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 3:02PM MDT until June 10 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 3:02 PM

At 301 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Malta, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…
Sublett Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content