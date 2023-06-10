Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 2:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles south of Malta to near Juniper.

Movement was north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Juniper, Sublett Reservoir and Sweetzer Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.