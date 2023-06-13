Flash Flood Warning issued June 13 at 7:10PM MDT until June 13 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.