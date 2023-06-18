Flood Warning issued June 18 at 10:52AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM MDT Sunday was 4.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain fairly steady or slowly fall
for the next several days, but remain in minor flood stage.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 02/11/2007.
