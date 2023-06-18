Flood Warning issued June 18 at 11:47AM MDT until June 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast through early
Tuesday.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is rising quickly and should crest at
4.3 feet later Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday morning.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood