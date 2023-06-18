Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 2:47AM MDT until June 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.