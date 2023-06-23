Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 2:54PM MDT until June 23 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 253 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Monteview to 9 miles east of Terreton to 8

miles south of Roberts, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rigby, Lorenzo, Terreton, Ucon, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud

Lake, Hamer, Monteview, Osgood and Sage Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.