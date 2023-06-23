Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 3:15PM MDT until June 23 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Locations impacted include… Rigby, Lorenzo, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer and Sage Junction. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 314 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Hamer to 7 miles north of Roberts to near Ucon, moving east at 25 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.