Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 3:15PM MDT until June 23 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:40 PM
Published 3:15 PM

At 314 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of Hamer to 7 miles north of Roberts to
near Ucon, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Rigby, Lorenzo, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer and Sage Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

