Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 2:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Northwest Inl to 8 miles

southwest of Roberts. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview and Sage

Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.