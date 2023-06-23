Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:31 PM

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Dubois to near
Lewisville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Lewisville,
Parker, Archer, Egin, St Anthony, Plano, Thornton and Saint Anthony
Sand Dunes.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content