Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Dubois to near
Lewisville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Lewisville,
Parker, Archer, Egin, St Anthony, Plano, Thornton and Saint Anthony
Sand Dunes.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.