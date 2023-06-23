Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Dubois to near

Lewisville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Lewisville,

Parker, Archer, Egin, St Anthony, Plano, Thornton and Saint Anthony

Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.