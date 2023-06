At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Egin, or 12 miles northwest of Rexburg, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Egin, Plano, St Anthony and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.