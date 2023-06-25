Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 2:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saint Charles, or 8 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho Portion,
moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Border Summit, Geneva Summit and Pegram.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.