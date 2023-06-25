Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 6:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Teton, or 13 miles west of Felt, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Felt, Tetonia, Drummond, Tetonia Research Station and Green

Canyon Hot Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.