Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 2:05PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northwest of Chilly Barton Flat, or 21 miles south of Challis,
moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Willow Creek Summit and Meadow Peak.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

