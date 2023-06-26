Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 5:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Macks Inn, or 11 miles south of Henrys Lake, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, northern

Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Big Springs, Targhee Pass and

Raynolds Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Henrys Lake or Island Park Reservoir, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.