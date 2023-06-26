Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles northwest of Monteview, or 22 miles west of Dubois, moving
north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Clark
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.