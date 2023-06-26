Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Monteview, or 22 miles west of Dubois, moving

north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Clark

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.