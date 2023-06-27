Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.