Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Irwin, or 8 miles north of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.