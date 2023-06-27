Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Dubois, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern
Fremont, northeastern Jefferson and southeastern Clark Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.