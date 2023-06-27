Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Star Valley Rest Area, which is also over Thayne, moving north at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Thayne around 310 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Star Valley Ranch.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.