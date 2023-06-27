Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 2:58 PM

At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Star Valley Rest Area, which is also over Thayne, moving north at 10
mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Thayne around 310 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Star Valley Ranch.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content