Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Saint Charles, or near Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving south at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.