Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:08 PM

At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Spencer, or 15 miles northwest of Dubois, moving east
at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Dubois and Small.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content