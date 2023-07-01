Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Spencer, or 15 miles northwest of Dubois, moving east

at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois and Small.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.