Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Spencer, or 15 miles northwest of Dubois, moving east
at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois and Small.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.