Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Shotgun Village, or 14 miles southwest of Henrys Lake,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds

Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass, Mesa Falls

State Park and Big Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Island Park Reservoir and Henrys lake, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.