Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 6:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Alpine to 9 miles southeast of Fort Hall

Lincoln Creek Lodge. Movement was south at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Chesterfield Reservoir,

southern Palisades Reservoir, Henry, Chesterfield, Cutthroat Trout

Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Diamond Creek Campground,

Freedom, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Smokey Canyon Mine and

Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.