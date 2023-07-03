Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 1:46PM MDT until July 3 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 145 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of

Soda Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. Nickel size hail has been reported just

north-northwest of Lava Hot Springs.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Henry and Bancroft.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Pocatello.