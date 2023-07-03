Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 1:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Driggs, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Grand Teton and Phelps Lake around 200 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Leigh Lake, Moran

Bay, Colter Bay Village and Moran Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.