Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
There are strong winds moving into the area ahead of thunderstorms.
Expect thunderstorms moving over the lake within the next 30
minutes.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…From Marine personnel and local observation site.
IMPACT…Gusty winds will create large waves making boating
hazardous.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.