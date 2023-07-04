Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty outflow boundaries
approaching Atomic City.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Firth, Atomic City, Rose, Taber,
Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Groveland, Basalt,
Sterling, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Wapello and Kettle Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

