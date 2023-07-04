Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Fish Haven. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds will create hazardous waves for boaters on Bear Lake.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east at 55 mph.

