Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 2:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grouse, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, pea sized hail, and occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Grouse, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Butte City and Big Southern
Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.