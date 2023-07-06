Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 2:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grouse, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, pea sized hail, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Grouse, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Butte City and Big Southern

Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.